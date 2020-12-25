Proceeds from inaugural Colonel Sanders Half Marathon donated to Knox-Whitley Humane Association











Organizers of the inaugural Colonel Sanders Half Marathon shared the fruits of their labor Thursday night, presenting a check for $7,000 to the Knox-Whitley Humane Association (KWHA).

Race Director Maggy Kriebel and members of the organizing committee came to the shelter Thursday night to present the check.

“Our committee, when we formed in January to start race preparations, made the decision that we wanted to donate all the proceeds to the Knox Whitley Humane Association,” Kriebel told the KWHA board members.

“We are very appreciative of the work you all do in the community to serve the animals,” Kriebel added. “We are so excited to be able to do this for the babies.”

Kriebel held a large ceremonial check that she flipped over to reveal the $7,000 donation.

“Oh, my goodness!” said KWHA Secretary Cheryl Baker who accepted the check on behalf of the board.

Kriebel said that when organizers began planning for the event, they decided that each year they would select a different local charity/non-profit organization to which they would donate the race proceeds.

“We appreciate, very much, being the inaugural charity,” Baker said.

“What an awesome community we are part of,” Shelter Director Melissa McElroy added.

The Knox-Whitley Humane Association facility is located at 66 Busy Lane, which is off of Fifth Street, in Corbin.

It takes in dogs and cats from Whitley, Knox and Clay counties.

McElroy said that on a given day, the shelter has 20 to 50 dogs and 30 to 40 cats in its care.

The shelter is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Adoption fees at $79.50 for dogs and $47.70 for cats, including tax.

Adoption fees include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, start of deworming and some type of flea and tick treatment.

Available pets are pictured on the Knox-Whitley Humane Association Facebook page, and online at www.knoxwhitleyhumane.org.

Kriebel said the committee will begin planning for the 2021 event at its January meeting.

“It will probably be related to food and kids,” Kriebel said in offering a hint as to where the committee was leaning for its choice.

The inaugural Colonel Sanders Half Marathon, which was held on Nov. 14, saw 199 runners complete the 13.1-mile course that started on Depot Street and wound through the streets of Corbin before finishing on Depot Street.

Kriebel said previously that organizers would like to see the field grow to 1,000 runners within five years.

“We have received nothing but positive, awesome feedback about the event,” Kriebel said previously noting that runners came from all over the United States, with one coming from Canada to compete.