











Princess Simmons Creekmore, 63, of Centreville, AL; formerly of Jellico, TN passed away on April 21, 2018 at the DCH Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by her sons; Billy Simmons (Wendy), of Clinton, TN; and Mitchell Simmons; daughters; Cherri Simmons of Centreville, AL; Sharon Turner (Jason), of Calera, AL; grandchildren; Heaven, Austyn, Spencer, Matthew and Karlee; great-grandchild; Arianah; step-daughter; Amber Taylor (David), step-grandchildren; Blake and Madison Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, William Crit Creekmore III.

Graveside service was held Friday April 27, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN with the Rev. Curtis Lynn officiating.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico, Tennessee was honored to serve the Creekmore family.