Primary school getting $750k roundabout

Posted On 29 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on April 21 that $23 million had been committed for school highway safety projects a cross the state.

Of the $23 million, $750,000 will be coming to Corbin in the form of a roundabout near Corbin Primary School.

