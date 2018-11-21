Prewitt’s celebrate 50th Wedding Anniversary













The family of James B. and Pauline Prewitt would like to wish them a happy 50th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2018. James and Pauline have two sons, Calvin Prewitt (wife, Tina) and Greg Prewitt (wife, Terri). They also have three grandchildren, Michael Prewitt, Devin Prewitt, and Alisha Prewitt Johnson (husband, Gage).

Please join us in wishing James and Pauline a happy golden anniversary — fifty years of love and devotion.