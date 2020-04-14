Preparing for life after COVID-19: The Arena working to reschedule shows











What was shaping up to be a busy spring for The Arena in Corbin, including comedian Ryan Upchurch, country star Aaron Lewis, and classic rock group .38 Special, has come to a screeching halt due to COVID–19.

“They are officially in the system postponed,” Arena Director Kristi Balla said of the events that had been scheduled for April and May.

One postponed event that has already found a new date is metal group Winger with Fire House and special guest The Bullet Boys that had originally been scheduled for May 22.

That show is now on the schedule for Dec. 19.

The Price is Right Live, which had been scheduled for March 27, had previously been rescheduled for July 28.

Balla said she is continuing to work on rescheduling Upchurch, Lewis and .38 Special. However, she is asking ticketholders to be patient as the promoters and managers that are involved in tour scheduling are typically based in New York City, Los Angeles, or Nashville.

In addition, this is not a problem unique to The Arena as venues across the world are all scrambling to rebook events.

“Corbin is part of a tour schedule for these acts, and people are working on rescheduling entire tours. These are schedules that are typically worked out a year in advance,” Balla explained.

Balla said any tickets purchased for the postponed dates will remain valid once the event is rescheduled.

In addition to rescheduling the postponed events, Balla said she is finalizing the fall and winter schedule, which already includes The Charlie Daniels Band and Marshall Tucker Band on Oct. 24.

“We will have some announcements for the fall in the coming weeks,” Ball said. “It will be an extremely busy fall and winter for The Arena.

More information is available online at www.thecorbinarena.com., or The Corbin Arena Facebook page.