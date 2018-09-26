Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Powers named new President of Baptist Health Corbin

Posted On 26 Sep 2018
New Baptist Health President Anthony Powers, above left, talks with Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney during Tuesday’s Business Appreciation Luncheon, held at The Corbin Center.

A long time employee of Baptist Health Corbin was officially named as the hospital’s new president Tuesday.

Anthony Powers announced that he had been selected to take over the vacant position during the Business Appreciation Luncheon, held at The Corbin Center. He’s been an employee of the hospital for 20 years and served in multiple roles. Most recently, he served as interim Vice President after former President Larry Gray left earlier this year.

Gray took over the top leadership role at Baptist Health’s flagship hospital in Louisville.

Powers said, following his announcement, that he felt the fact he was already serving in a leadership role at the hospital was likely a deciding factor in the decision.

“I think I’ve sort of proven my leadership, and I’m already ingrained in the community and am very active in the community,” Powers said. “Health care really is a local industry. I grew up in this area and I know of lot of people here, so I’m very excited to just continue and grow those relationships.”

Powers said the future is bright at Baptist Health Corbin, and pointed to the addition of services like cardiology and oncology, along with recent building projects. He noted the hospital is currently about three-fourths the way through a $14 million infrastructure upgrade to improve it’s facilities.

“We are very excited about that,” he said.

Baptist Health also just received a $1 million grant to expand its telemedicine program into unserved portions of eastern Kentucky and Tennessee.

The hospital’s board directors created a special selection committee following Gray’s departure to select a new President. The committee interviewed internal and external candidates for the position, and then made a recommendation to the Baptist Healthcare COO Patrick Falvey who made the final decision on the hiring.

