Pothole repair operations start Tuesday, April 28, on a portion of I-75 in Whitley County











The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of I-75 northbound and southbound (right lanes) at mile point 14.561 will be closed Tuesday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The lane closures are necessary to allow District 11 crews to perform pothole repair operations.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.