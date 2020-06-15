Possibly win $500 gift card by giving blood in Corbin, Williamsburg next week











Local residents will have the opportunity to give blood and possibly win a $500 gift card during a pair of blood drives scheduled for next week, which are being conducted by the Kentucky Blood Center.

On Tuesday, June 16, there will be a blood drive from 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship room at Parkway Ministries, which is located at 510 Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin.

On Friday, June 19, there will be a blood drive from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center, which is located at 650 S. 10th Street in Williamsburg off Exit 11.

This summer the Kentucky Blood Center is trying to infuse donors’ summer by giving away two $500 gift cards each week for a total of $16,000 awarded through Sept. 18.

All donors, who register to donate at a KBC donor center or mobile blood drive each week, will be entered to win one of two $500 gift cards. The Summer Sweet 16 promotion started May 30.

Donors will be entered into the week’s drawing each time they give during the summer. In addition, each registered donor will receive a great Team Kentucky shirt while supplies last.

“The summer months are always tough on the blood supply and given the current state of the economy, we know our donors are experiencing difficult times as well,” said Mandy Brajuha, Director of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center. “In an effort to help our loyal donors ‘rebound’ this summer, we’re encouraging blood donation to help Kentucky patients and providing a little economic stimulus to 32 lucky winners.”

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo identification and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KBC is requiring appointments for all donor centers and mobile drives to ensure social distancing. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 1-800-775-2522.

On the day of donation, donors can complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass.