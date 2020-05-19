Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Portions of Whitley County affected by regional power outage Tuesday morning

Posted On 19 May 2020
Whitley County officials say damage to a main transmission line caused power outages Tuesday morning.

“It went out in Corbin about 7, and just kind of trickled down,” said Projects Director Amber Owens, noting the Goldbug area was affected at approximately 7:10 a.m., and Williamsburg by 7:30 a.m.

Pineville in Bell County was also affected.

Power was restored within about 30 minutes in Corbin, and power was restored in Goldbug and Williamsburg before 9 a.m.

Judge-executive Pat White, Jr. is asking anyone with persistent issues to call 549-6000 to report them.

