Portion of Ky. 779 to be closed for maintenance Tuesday













A portion of Ky. 779 in Whitley County will be closed to traffic Tuesday as state transportation workers perform maintenance work.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Manchester said worker will be performing maintenance on a cross drain at milepoint 5.2.

The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. as workers complete the project.

In the event of inclement weather, the work may be rescheduled.