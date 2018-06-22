Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Portion of Ky. 779 to be closed for maintenance Tuesday

Posted On 22 Jun 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A portion of Ky. 779 in Whitley County will be closed to traffic Tuesday as state transportation workers perform maintenance work.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet office in Manchester said worker will be performing maintenance on a cross drain at milepoint 5.2.

The road will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. as workers complete the project.

In the event of inclement weather, the work may be rescheduled.

Related Posts

0

GoFundMe account established to return drowning victim to native Mexico

Posted On 06 Jun 2018
, By
0

Reducing Whitley Co. smoking rate would cut cancer deaths, improve health, Chandler says

Posted On 30 May 2018
, By
0

Unemployment rates drop across Kentucky, locally

Posted On 30 May 2018
, By
0

Tourism impact report disputed

Posted On 30 May 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal