Portion of KY 779 closing for two weeks due to slide repair











A portion of KY 779 in Whitley County will be closed for more than two weeks for slide repair operations.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Les Dixon said that the transportation cabinet was notified about 2 a.m. Tuesday about the slide, which is located at mile point 11.9 on KY 779.

The road is expected to re-open on Friday, July 26.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays, and potential road closures, while utilizing safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

