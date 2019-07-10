Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Portion of KY 779 closing for two weeks due to slide repair

Posted On 10 Jul 2019
A portion of KY 779 in Whitley County will be closed for more than two weeks for slide repair operations.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Les Dixon said that the transportation cabinet was notified about 2 a.m. Tuesday about the slide, which is located at mile point 11.9 on KY 779.

The road is expected to re-open on Friday, July 26.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays, and potential road closures, while utilizing safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Wade mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following the transportation cabinet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

