By Mark White

Portions of two state highways in Whitley County will be closed this week for maintenance work.

A portion of KY 1064 at mile point 17 (junction of KY 6) will be closed Wednesday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A portion of KY 6 at mile point 0.792 (junction of KY 1064) will be closed Thursday, June 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The road closures are necessary in both cases to allow District 11 crews to perform cross drain operations.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.