Portion of I-75 in Whitley County to be reduced to one lane Tuesday, Wednesday













A portion of Interstate 75 in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane Tuesday and Wednesday.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation cabinet said the area around the bridges over Lynn Camp Creek just south of the 28-mile marker would be reduced to one lane to permit engineers to use a snooper truck to access the deck substructure of the bridge.

Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers,” transportation officials stated. “The work is dependent on weather conditions.”