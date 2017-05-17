By Mark White

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that a portion of I-75 southbound (mile points 27.9 – 28) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (left lane will be closed) on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18.

The lane closure will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day during the project, and is necessary to allow KYTC crews to perform maintenance operations.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.