Poore murder trial rescheduled to April 5 in Knox Co.













The trial which was set to commence this Wednesday for a Corbin woman charged with murder after she allegedly fatally stabbed her boyfriend in February of 2017 has been rescheduled to April 5.

Deborah Bryant Poore was indicted by The Knox County Grand Jury on February 24,2017 with one count of murder stemming from a February 9 incident. According to a press release from the Kentucky State Police(KSP), Steven Burke,57, was pronounced dead at the scene with one stab wound to the chest, after authorities were called to the couple’s Lois Lane residence around 9:30p.m. that night.

Allegedly fleeing the scene, Poore was later found stranded in Clay county by KSP Officer Jared Smith, when her deceased boyfriend’s late mother’s car ran out of gas on the side of the road. According to Smith, Poore began to give details of the assault admitting to stabbing her boyfriend (Burke) earlier that day after a verbal dispute. Wilson additionally noted in his arrest citation that, “Poore stated she was unaware of the condition of Steven.”

In a December 2017 court appearance Commonwealth’s Attorney Brandon Jones along with Kara Ottis, Poore’s attorney, came to an agreement that she would be swabbed again for additional DNA testing. Trial was then set by Judge Michael Caperton for September 4, 2018, however, the trial was reportedly reset due to the unavailability of key witnesses for the prosecution.

The case does not meet the legal requirements that would make Poore eligible for the death penalty under Kentucky law. If she is convicted, she faces 20-50 years or the possibility of life in prison. She is currently being housed in the Knox County Detention Center on a 200,000 cash bond.