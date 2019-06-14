Poll: Where do Kentuckians stand on needle exchange programs?











About half of Kentucky adults favor programs that allow people who use intravenous drugs to exchange used needles for sterile ones, while about 40 percent oppose such programs, according to the latest Kentucky Health Issues Poll (KHIP) report.

Generally, the more familiar Kentucky adults are with needle exchange programs, the more likely they are to support exchanges as a strategy to reduce the transmission of HIV and other viruses, the report also found. In addition, Kentucky adults with more education, those who live in urban areas, and those ages 18 to 29 are most likely to favor needle exchanges.