Police: Woodbine man lifted dress to expose self to passing motorists

Posted On 21 Mar 2019
A Woodbine man who was allegedly lifting the dress he was wearing to expose himself to motorists on Ky. 1064, early Wednesday morning, found himself in custody after one of the drivers turned out to be a state trooper.

Richard E. Owens, 18, was arrested at approximately 2 a.m. on charges of second-degree indecent exposure, alcohol intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Lonnie Foley was called to the scene to investigate the complaint.

“Trooper Wilson reported that (Owens) stood in the roadway, pulled up the dress that he was wearing and exposed his genitals,” Foley stated in the arrest citation adding that Owens had admitted to consuming alcohol.

Owens was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

