By Mark White

Kentucky State Police and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are warning people to be aware about recent reports of a scam/fraud that targets victims by phone and unlawfully tries to access their bank accounts.

Victims are reporting that they were contacted by an automated call from Cumberland Valley National Bank fraudulently advising that their credit card had been locked. The automated call advised the victims that in order to unlock the credit card they had to enter their credit card number and social security number, according to a state police release.

All the victims are reporting that the phone call came from the same number (844) 201-8954.

Kentucky State Police urge the public not to answer any phone calls from that number and to remember several basic guidelines in regards to their personal information.

Never give personal information out over the phone or Internet unless you have initiated contact and know who you are speaking to.

Immediately call or visit your bank to report suspicious activity on your account that appears concerning or questionable.

If you are a victim of this type of scam you should contact a law enforcement agency and your banking institution.

Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell offered similar advice.

“As a general rule, never provide any banking or personal information during an unsolicited phone call. Financial service providers’ may contact you by phone if your account has been compromised, but they generally never request personal information,” Harrell said in a release.

“If you have any concerns about a call, simply hang up. Do not call that number back. Instead, contact your local bank directly and ask if there are any issues you should be aware of.”

Harrell also encourages people to share this information with friends and family, especially those who may be more susceptible to falling for these scams.