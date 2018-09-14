Police use Taser to subdue armed suspect













Kentucky State Police used a Taser to subdue an armed Rockholds man wanted on an indictment warrant.

George Messer, 58, was arrested outside his home on Bear Hollow Road Thursday night on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, trafficking in marijuana – 8 ounces to 5 pounds, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Messer was served with a warrant out of Whitley County Circuit Court charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

According to the arrest citation, Williamsburg Police and Kentucky State Police went to Messer’s residence to serve the warrants on him and Liza Godfrey.

According to the arrest citation, when officers arrived they saw a male subject, later identified as Messer, running to the woods.

“I gave chase screaming, “State Police, Stop,” but male subject I recognized as George Messer ignored commands and continued to flee. I was able to close the distance on him when he fell to the ground,” Trooper James Creekmore wrote in the arrest citation. “I could see the subject was armed with a handgun on his side.”

Creekmore added that the gun was a Glock 27 .40-caliber, and had a round in the chamber.

Creekmore stated that Messer continue to ignore his commands to show officers his hands and lie face down on the ground.

“Taser was used to gain compliance and effect the arrest,” Creekmore stated. “Subject admitted to hearing my commands and continuing to flee because he didn’t want to go to jail.”

When asked by officers, Creekmore stated that Messer admitted that he had two syringes in his pants pocket and marijuana inside his residence.

Upon receiving consent from Messer to search the residence, officers reported finding 17 ounces of marijuana, a set of digital scales, weights to check the accuracy of the scales and a loaded .22-caliber revolver.

Messer is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.