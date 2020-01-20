Police use spike strips to end chase through southern Laurel County











A Corbin man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through southern Laurel County early Sunday morning that ended when he ran over a set of spike strips.

Matthew Bryce Kolvek, 33, was arrested in connection with the pursuit that began at approximately 2:15 a.m. when Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Joey Robinson attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford Fusion that he observed weaving on the roadway it traveled south on U.S. 25 in Lily.

“The vehicle then passed a car on double yellow no passing zone lines,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

When Robinson activated his blue lights to initiated the traffic stop, Acciardo said, the driver, later identified as Kolvek, turned off the car’s headlights and continued south, turning onto American Greeting Card Road

Laurel County Constable David Griffith, who was traveling north on American Greeting Card Road, was nearly struck head on as the Fusion continued to flee.

“The vehicle traveled onto West Cumberland Gap Pkwy., running red lights and driving in the opposing land of traffic nearly hitting other vehicles,” Acciardo stated.

The chase passed under Interstate 75 before turning onto Adams Road where Kolvek turned around in a field and traveled south back toward Ky. 770.

“Sheriff’s deputies had radioed ahead requesting Corbin City Police to deploy spike strips where Adams Road met Ky. 770,” Acciardo stated, noting the Fusion hit the strips, ending the chase.

Deputies along with Corbin Police and Constable Griffith attempted to secure Kolvak in handcuffs, and were successful after a brief struggle.

“The arrested individual (Kolvek) was determined to be under the influence and had numerous outstanding warrants,” Acciardo stated, noting the warrants are for unpaid child support.

Kolvek was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, reckless driving, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, failure to signal, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to wear seat belts, speeding more than 20 mph over the limit, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

Acciardo noted that Kolvek allegedly threw drugs out the window during the pursuit.

Deputies served Kolvek with an outstanding warrant out of Whitley County charging him with contempt of court on the child support matter.

A second warrant out of Clay County charged Kolvek with failure to appear in district court on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police – motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police – on foot, giving officer false identifying information, and identity theft.

Kolvek was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.