Police use force to end barricade situation with armed man
Posted On 13 Jan 2021
A Brush Arbor man, who engaged in a standoff with police for over two hours early Thursday morning while he was locked in his bathroom and who allegedly fired gun shots in the vicinity of police officers, is still behind bars in the Whitley County Detention Center.
