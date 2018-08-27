Police: Shoplifter targeted meth precursors













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say the list of items a Lexington Man was caught attempting to shoplift from the Corbin Walmart Saturday afternoon are used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Zachary J. Tepesano, 24, is facing one count of theft-by unlawful taking of the value under $500 after deputies apprehended him in the store parking lot with: lighter fuel, crystal lye, hot glue roll, a funnel, drain cleaner and plastic tubing.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Jake Miller was called to the store on U.S. 25E at about 2 p.m., locating Tepesano outside the store.

“When this subject observed the Sheriff’s deputy police car he attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody,” Acciardo said.

Tepesano was also charged with second degree fleeing or evading police and manufacturing methamphetamine.

Tepesano was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.