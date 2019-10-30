Previous Story
Police recommend Halloween safety tips
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reminding everyone to have a happy and safe Halloween this year with the following tips to keep trick or treaters safe, including:
- Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers.
- Costumes should consist of light colors.
- Masks can obstruct a child’s vision, use face paint and make-up whenever possible.
- Costumes should be the right size to prevent trips and falls.
- Carry flashlights or glow sticks.
- Cross the street at corners.
- Look left and right and left again before crossing the street.
- Do not use electronic media devises, keep heads up and walk, don’t run.
- Watch for cars that are turning or backing-up.
- Provide adult supervision during trick or treating.
- Do not allow kids to accept treats that are not commercially wrapped.
- Do not allow kids to eat any treats, until they have been inspected.
Drivers should also help keep kids safe by:
- Slowing down and being alert in residential areas.
- Taking extra time to look for kids at intersections and near the road.
- Eliminating any distractions inside the car.
- Concentrating on the road and your surroundings.
- Expecting kids to do the unexpected.
Smith added that the two most important tips to ensure a safe Halloween are for parents to accompany their children while they are trick or treating, and for drivers to expect the unexpected.