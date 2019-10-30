Police recommend Halloween safety tips











Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reminding everyone to have a happy and safe Halloween this year with the following tips to keep trick or treaters safe, including:

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers.

Costumes should consist of light colors.

Masks can obstruct a child’s vision, use face paint and make-up whenever possible.

Costumes should be the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Carry flashlights or glow sticks.

Cross the street at corners.

Look left and right and left again before crossing the street.

Do not use electronic media devises, keep heads up and walk, don’t run.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing-up.

Provide adult supervision during trick or treating.

Do not allow kids to accept treats that are not commercially wrapped.

Do not allow kids to eat any treats, until they have been inspected.

Drivers should also help keep kids safe by:

Slowing down and being alert in residential areas.

Taking extra time to look for kids at intersections and near the road.

Eliminating any distractions inside the car.

Concentrating on the road and your surroundings.

Expecting kids to do the unexpected.

Smith added that the two most important tips to ensure a safe Halloween are for parents to accompany their children while they are trick or treating, and for drivers to expect the unexpected.