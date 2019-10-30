Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Police recommend Halloween safety tips

Posted On 30 Oct 2019
Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith is reminding everyone to have a happy and safe Halloween this year with the following tips to keep trick or treaters safe, including:

  • Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers.
  • Costumes should consist of light colors.
  • Masks can obstruct a child’s vision, use face paint and make-up whenever possible.
  • Costumes should be the right size to prevent trips and falls.
  • Carry flashlights or glow sticks.
  • Cross the street at corners.
  • Look left and right and left again before crossing the street.
  • Do not use electronic media devises, keep heads up and walk, don’t run.
  • Watch for cars that are turning or backing-up.
  • Provide adult supervision during trick or treating.
  • Do not allow kids to accept treats that are not commercially wrapped.
  • Do not allow kids to eat any treats, until they have been inspected.

Drivers should also help keep kids safe by:

  • Slowing down and being alert in residential areas.
  • Taking extra time to look for kids at intersections and near the road.
  • Eliminating any distractions inside the car.
  • Concentrating on the road and your surroundings.
  • Expecting kids to do the unexpected.

Smith added that the two most important tips to ensure a safe Halloween are for parents to accompany their children while they are trick or treating, and for drivers to expect the unexpected.

