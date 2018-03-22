Police: Murder suspect commits suicide













Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a suspect in a fatal shooting committed suicide when he was confronted Wednesday afternoon near Laurel Lake.

The suspect has been identified as Kenneth W. Lipscomb, 55, of London, who reportedly killed himself following a pursuit along Flatwoods Road off of Level Green Road.

Lipscomb became a person of interest to law enforcement after officers discovered a body at his residence on Hunter’s Trace, approximately one-half mile west of London off of Ky. 192 at approximately 5 p.m. Officers went to the residence after receiving a phone tip on the possible whereabouts of a missing person, and conducted a welfare check.

Law enforcement put out a notice to be on the lookout for a white Ford F 150 pickup truck with a camper shell

Deputies, along with Kentucky State Police and U.S. Forest Service officers responded to the area.

“He owns property there off of Flatwoods Road,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, when asked why they searched that area.

Deputies located the truck traveling away from the lake, turned on the vehicle and initiated the pursuit, which Acciardo stated lasted approximately one-half a mile.

The vehicle left the roadway and Deputy Jake Miller along with Trooper Christ Saunders and U.S. Forest Service Officer Bob O’Neill approached it in an effort to apprehend the driver.

“Before officers could get to the driver’s door, Lipscomb shot himself in the chest with a .45-caliber pistol,” Acciardo stated.

Lipscomb was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin where he was later pronounced dead.

Acciardo said the victim at the residence had dead for been several days.

“The house was also very, very warm and that contributes to decomposition,” Acciardo said explaining that law enforcement is awaiting the results of the comparision of dental records to confirm the identity of the victim.

The victim died as the result of a single gunshot wound to the chest from a .45-caliber weapon.

Sheriff John Root offered his thanks to area citizens for their tips and information that contributed to the investigation.