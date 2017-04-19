By Dean Manning

Kentucky State Police have determined that the New York City man found dead in Laurel Lake Sunday had drown, but they are still working to determine the circumstances that brought him to the area.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Andrew Ku.

“We are still trying to figure out how he got down here and what he was doing here,” said Trooper Lloyd Cochran, public affairs officer at Post 11 in London.

Cochran said investigators have been in contact with Ku’s family and with law enforcement in New York.

When asked if foul play is suspected, Cochran would only say the case remains under investigation.

Cochran said police were called to the Marsh Branch boat ramp in the northern reaches of the lake, about 12:30 p.m. in response to a report of a dead body in the water.

Ku’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort Sunday for an autopsy.

The cause of death was determined Monday to be drowning.

However, Cochran said investigators are still awaiting toxicology results to determine whether drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the death.

KSP Detective Jessie Armstrong is the lead investigator.

He was assisted at the scene by troopers from Post 11, Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, London/Laurel County Rescue Squad and Laurel County Coroner’s Office.