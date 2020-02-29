Police: Gray man under the influence when he hit railroad crossing pole, fled scene











Kentucky State Police say a Gray man was under the influence of drugs when he drove his father’s vehicle into a railroad crossing pole and a short distance along the tracks Friday night (Feb. 21) in Knox County after which, he fled the scene.

Samuel Aaron Owens, 45, was arrested after troopers located him on the porch of a residence near the crossing on North Ky. 11 in the Cannon community.

State police were called to the scene near the intersection with Old Farm Road at approximately 11 p.m.

Trooper Sammy Farris stated in the arrest citation that officers located the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck abandoned on the tracks.

“While investigating the area around the vehicle, Trooper Drew Wilson located next to the driver side of the vehicle lying on the railroad tracks a license with Samuel Owens’ name on it,”

Farris stated adding that dispatchers reported a resident calling concerning a trespasser on the man’s back porch.

Troopers responded and located the individual, later identified as Owens.

“This subject (Owens) was manifestly under the influence of drugs,” Farris stated adding he located a clear plastic baggie in between Owens’ legs with a pasty white substance and partially dissolved pills.

“I also observed a white pill residue inside Mr. Owens’ nostrils,” Farris stated adding that Owens later identified the pills as Neurontin.

Farris asked Owens to perform several field sobriety tests. However, Owens was staggering and unsteady on his feet.

“I asked Mr. Owens as to what he had taken,” Farris said noting Owens replied it was a combination of Klonopin, Xanax and Neurontin.

“Mr. Owens stated that he and a couple of girls were going to party all night,” Farris wrote in the arrest citation.

Troopers had contacted Lonnie Owens, the registered owner of the truck, who stated that his son did not have permission to drive his vehicle.

“The ignition to this vehicle had been punched out,” Farris noted.

Owens was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., possession of a controlled substance, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, controlled substance prescription not in proper container, and failure to wear seat belts.

He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.