Previous Story
Police find methamphetamine after entering home to look for wanted man
Posted On 03 Feb 2021
Comment: 0
If Christopher G. Creekmore had just come to the door of his 137 Mt. Morgan Road home in Williamsburg when police knocked on it on Jan. 27, then he likely would have just gone to jail because of a warrant for his arrest from Knox County. Creekmore didn’t answer the door though, and instead officers went inside looking for him where they also found suspected methamphetamine, and marijuana seeds, according to court documents.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us