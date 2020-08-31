Police find Gray man in apartment whose tenants were in jail











A Gray man is in the Knox County Detention Center after Barbourville Police found him inside the apartment belonging to two people who were themselves in the detention center.

Dustin T. Davis, 26, was charged with one count of second-degree burglary.

Barbourville Police were called to 204 Third Street in response to a complaint that a male subject had just gone into the apartment.

According to the arrest citation, the caller stated that both people that lived there was in jail.

Officers knocked on the door, but received no answer.

Officer Chase Henson waited at the back door for the key holder to arrive and let officers inside.

“(Davis) came to the back door and attempted to leave but didn’t know Officer Henson was there,” the arrest report stated.

Officers contacted Brian Penn at the detention center, who told police that he didn’t know Davis and that no one was supposed to be at the apartment.

Davis was taken into custody.

He is being held in the detention center on a $25,000 cash bond.