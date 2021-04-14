Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Police execute pair of search warrants at W’burg motels/hotels

Posted On 14 Apr 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

Separate investigations by local law enforcement agencies resulted in a pair of search warrants being executed at Williamsburg hotels/motels Saturday and Sunday and the arrest of five people total in conjunction with those investigations.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

W’burg police recover meth, heroin during traffic stop

Posted On 07 Apr 2021
, By
0

Veach gets five years for being convicted felon possessing guns

Posted On 03 Apr 2021
, By
0

Kentucky State Police selling Trooper Bears for Easter

Posted On 29 Mar 2021
, By
0

Threat against schools turned out not to be credible

Posted On 25 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal