By Dean Manning

Corbin Police were called to the parking lot at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Thursday morning in response to a suicide in the parking lot.

Police say 72-year-old Johnie Kinman of Corbin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corbin Police Captain Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, said funeral home employees discovered the body about 7:45 a.m.

“They had come out to clean up the parking lot,” Wilson said.

The body was discovered in the driver’s seat of a GMC Jimmy SUV.

Police said Kinman had been at the funeral home Tuesday looking to make funeral arrangements.

Employees told police that he had asked about prices, explaining to the director that he was wanting to get an idea of the cost.