By Mark White

Emergency officials say a man is lucky to be alive after flipping a car onto its side and knocking down a small tree that came to rest against the vehicle late Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a single vehicle crash involving a Honda Prelude occurred on Chestnut Road about half a mile from US25W, which is also known as Cumberland Falls Highway.

The driver of the vehicle, Jason Baker, was heading east on Chestnut Road going towards US25W when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, according to Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies Greg Rhodes and E.J. Miller, two of the deputies working the accident.

The vehicle came to rest on the passenger’s side up against a tree, which apparently was knocked down in the crash.

“He is very lucky to be alive,” Rhodes noted.

Rhodes said that contributing factors are suspected to be excessive speed and possible alcohol involvement.

Oak Grove Fire and Rescue extricated Baker from the vehicle. Whitley County EMS transported him to Baptist Health Corbin.

Rhodes said that Baker was not believed to have suffered any life threatening injuries in the crash.

There were no passengers in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash happened near a “slow duck crossing sign” that was apparently demolished during the wreck and was among the debris at the crash scene, but there were no indications that any ducks were injured during the crash.

Woodbine Fire and Rescue provided traffic control and additional manpower at the scene.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonas Saunders also assisted at the scene.