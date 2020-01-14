Police: Corbin woman sold meth near preschool











A Corbin woman was arrested last Wednesday on a warrant secured by Corbin Police who say she sold crystal methamphetamine near Corbin Preschool.

Delores A. Ball, 61, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – two or more grams of methamphetamine and trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school.

Corporal Steve Meadors located Ball at her residence on Engineer Street and took her into custody on the warrant.

“She had some more meth in her pocket when she was arrested,” said Corbin Police Lt. Coy Wilson, the department’s public affairs officer, adding there was assorted drug paraphernalia as well.

As a result, Meadors charged Ball with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police secured the warrant after Ball reportedly sold crystal methamphetamine to a confidential informant on the night of Dec. 11.

Ball is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

She is scheduled to appear in Knox Circuit Court on Jan. 24