Police: Corbin man was intoxicated when caught speeding, parking in handicapped zone











A Corbin man is facing numerous traffic related charges that began when a Kentucky State Police trooper clocked him driving at 77 mph in a 55 mph zone and ended when the trooper determined he was driving under the influence when he parked in a handicapped zone.

Rex Allen Fox, 40, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs – third offense, speeding – 22 mph over the limit, careless driving, unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone, failure to wear seat belts, failure to or improper signal, no insurance, no registration receipt, and failure to produce insurance card.

Fox was arrested at approximately 3:10 p.m. off of Walnut Lane in Gray.

According to the arrest citation, Trooper Sammy Faris initiated the traffic stop after clocking the speeding 2004 Pontiac Grand Am.

“After turning I observed Mr. Fox turn into the Dollar General store in Gray without using a turn signal and parked illegally in a handicapped parking space,” Faris stated.

Faris added that Fox was unsteady on his feet, had blood shot, glassy eyes, and had other visible signs of intoxication.

In addition, Fox reportedly failed multiple field sobriety tests.

“I questioned Mr. Fox as to what he had taken. He stated just drank an energy drink,” Faris stated.

Fox was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to Knox District Court on Jan. 7 for a pretrial hearing.

He is being held in the detention center on a $2,500 cash bond.