Police: Corbin man running naked at car wash was intoxicated











Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Corbin man Saturday night after responding to a complaint of an intoxicated individual who was running around naked.

Walter L. Harrison, 64, is facing charges of second-degree indecent exposure, third-degree terroristic threatening, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, license to be in possession, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce vehicle insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required auto insurance and no registration receipt.

Deputy Chad Foley responded to Dave’s Car Wash at approximately 6 p.m. in response to a complaint of a male subject in a sliver Pontiac who was naked and drinking alcohol.

Foley said he located the man, later identified as Harrison, in the vehicle noting he could smell alcohol on his person.

“Harrison was wearing only underwear and a bystander stated he was previously naked and had just put underwear on prior to our arrival,” Foley wrote in the arrest citation.

Foley stated that he attempted to administer multiple field sobriety tests, but that Harrison refused to take them.

Police located an empty liquor bottle inside the vehicle, and a second bottle that Foley described as mostly full, but with the seal broken indicating a portion of it had been consumed.

Harrison was placed under arrest and transported to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Upon arrival at the detention center, Foley stated that he heard Harrison threaten Williamsburg Police Officer Brandon White and Deputy Jailer Daniel Chambers.

“I’ll whip your ass when I get out of here,” Harrison was heard telling White and Chambers, according to the arrest citation.