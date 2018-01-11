Police: Corbin man flashing butcher knife at store was on drugs













Knox County Sheriff’s deputies say a Corbin man who allegedly came into a convenience store armed with a butcher knife Wednesday morning was under the influence of drugs.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Larkin Sullivan outside the A&B Market on charges of public intoxication – controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, said Deputy Claude Hudson was dispatched to a complaint that an intoxicated man was at the store armed with a knife.

When Hudson arrived, he discovered the man was outside the store armed with a screwdriver.

“Deputy Hudson learned that the man went outside leaving the butcher knife inside and the store clerk had locked him out of the market,” Stewart stated.

Hudson initially arrested Sullivan on the public intoxication charge.

When Hudson searched Sullivan, he found two small plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, an opened Suboxone strip, a used un-capped syringe, and a spoon.

Sullivan is being held in the Knox County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

Sullivan has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to return to Knox District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to a grand jury.