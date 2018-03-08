Police: Corbin man accused of fatally shooting wife claims it was suicide













What began as a call concerning a suicide in Corbin Wednesday turned into a murder investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Corbin man accused of fatally shooting his wife.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 38-year-old Joshua Tate Davenport in connection with the murder of 38-year-old Stephanie Steenburgin Davenport at a residence on North Florence Street off of U.S. 25W.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene at approximately 12:34 p.m. where they found the body of a woman, later identified as Stephanie Davenport, who had been shot multiple times.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through the course of an investigation by Detective Kyle Gray, it was determined that the couple had been involved in a domestic dispute when the shooting occurred.

Deputies recovered a .38-caliber Rossi pistol at the scene.

“He is saying it was a suicide,” Acciardo said of Joshua Davenport adding that detective are still working to determine how the gun came into play.

Acciardo said Stephanie Davenport was shot at least twice with the revolver.

The body was found behind the residence, which Acciardo said belongs to Joshua Davenport’s father.

Joshua Davenport is facing one count of murder – domestic violence.

He is being held without bond in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. in Laurel District Court.

According to Stephanie Davenport’s Facebook page, the couple had been married less than six months.

Acciardo said, to his knowledge, deputies have not previously encountered the couple in a domestic situation.