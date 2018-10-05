Police: Corbin couple admitted smoking meth around children













A Corbin couple is facing child abuse charges after police say they admitted to smoking methamphetamine in the presence of their young children.

Quincy R. Williams, 25, and Shelby L. Jones, 22, were arrested Thursday night following an investigation by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies had accompanied social services to the couple’s home on Foley Road off of South Stewart Road during a welfare check.

Deputies discovered a small quantity of methamphetamine. A third individual at the residence, whom Acciardo described as an acquaintance of Williams and Jones, was found to be in possession of a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine.

Williams and Jones each face two counts of first-degree criminal abuse – child 12 or under.

In addition, Jones was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“They admitted to using the drugs with the children present. That is what steps it up to the next level,” Acciardo said when asked why the couple was charged with criminal abuse as opposed to wanton endangerment.

The other female, identified as Katelyn D. Hollin, 21, of Annville, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The children, ages 2 and six-months, were placed in the custody of Social Services.

Williams and Jones were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility. Jones’ bond was set at $5,000 cash, while Williams’ is $2,500 cash.

Williams and Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges at their arraignment hearings Friday in Laurel District Court.

They are each scheduled to return to court at 11 a.m. Tuesday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause to present the case to the grand jury.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree criminal abuse is a class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.