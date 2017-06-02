By Dean Manning

A Corbin area woman is facing assault and DUI charges after police say she was under the influence of drugs when her minivan struck a motorcycle, resulting in serious injuries to two people Wednesday afternoon.

According to London Police, 47-year-old Patricia A. Hollingsworth was traveling west on Ky. 192 when she struck the motorcycle driven by Christopher M. Abbott of Keavy, who was traveling north on Ky. 229.

Abbott and his passenger, 34-year-old Heather N. Burkhart of London were airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Hollingworth failed to stop for a red light at the intersection and drove into the path of Abbott’s motorcycle.

Hollingsworth has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Hollingsworth is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

Officials at UK said there was no information available on Abbott’s condition. Burkhart is listed in fair condition.