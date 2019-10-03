Police: Colorado man involved in DUI attempts to escape custody











A Colorado man whom Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say was intoxicated when he struck two vehicles as he drove south on Interstate 75 Saturday night, added additional charges when he escaped police custody and fought with deputies as they attempted to recapture him.

Jon Alfred Schell, 28, of Gunnison, Colorado is facing two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer, third-degree escape, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and failure to produce insurance card.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said deputies were called to the scene on I-75 at the 29-mile marker at approximately 9:40 p.m. to a non-injury traffic crash.

Previous complaints of the driver indicated that he had been speeding and had struck two vehicles.

“When deputies arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation they detected a very strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver (Schell) of a gray colored Honda Accord,” Acciardo stated. “Deputies conducted an investigation on this driver determining that he was under the influence.”

Deputies arrested Schell and placed him in a cruiser for transport to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

While en route, deputies noted that Schell was creating a disturbance in the back of the cruiser, hitting the cage and slipping the handcuffs from behind his back to in front of him.

“Deputies then stopped their patrol vehicle and attempted to reposition the handcuffs when the subject jumped from the backseat of the cruiser attempting to run down the heavily traveled interstate,” Acciardo stated. “Deputies quickly apprehended the suspect following a scuffle with deputies where this subject struck both deputies and struck Deputy (Joey) Robinson in the face.”

Schell was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.