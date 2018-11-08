Police: Burglar used auction house’s van as getaway vehicle













A Corbin man is facing burglary charges for allegedly taking items from a local auction house and then using the business’s van to make his getaway.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael C. Smith, 39, following an investigation in the burglary at Interstate Auction on U.S. 25W in north Corbin Wednesday morning.

Employees at the store reported seeing a male subject entering the business, coming back out with the items, and placing them in the van. Among the items were lawn mowers, a bed frame, air conditioning units and couch cushions, minus the couch.

“Employees there called 911 and then followed the vehicle to a location at a residence off North Florence St. where the suspect was observed unloading items he took from the store and leaving them on the front porch of the residence there,” stated Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Corbin Police were nearby and detained the suspect, later identified as Smith, until deputies arrived on the scene.

“Deputies learned that the suspect was unknown to the owners of the business and had no permission to take the truck or any items belonging to the store,” Acciardo stated.

Smith was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking – auto – of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held without bond.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.