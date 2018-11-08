Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Police: Burglar used auction house’s van as getaway vehicle

Posted On 08 Nov 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

A Corbin man is facing burglary charges for allegedly taking items from a local auction house and then using the business’s van to make his getaway.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael C. Smith, 39, following an investigation in the burglary at Interstate Auction on U.S. 25W in north Corbin Wednesday morning.

Employees at the store reported seeing a male subject entering the business, coming back out with the items, and placing them in the van. Among the items were lawn mowers, a bed frame, air conditioning units and couch cushions, minus the couch.

“Employees there called 911 and then followed the vehicle to a location at a residence off North Florence St. where the suspect was observed unloading items he took from the store and leaving them on the front porch of the residence there,” stated Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Corbin Police were nearby and detained the suspect, later identified as Smith, until deputies arrived on the scene.

“Deputies learned that the suspect was unknown to the owners of the business and had no permission to take the truck or any items belonging to the store,” Acciardo stated.

Smith was charged with third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking – auto – of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held without bond.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Laurel District Court.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Naked Corbin man arrested in South Laurel motel room

Posted On 09 Nov 2018
, By
0

Corbin man charged with theft, burglary of Laurel County bank

Posted On 07 Nov 2018
, By
0

Intoxicated woman arrested after knocking on multiple doors, deputies say

Posted On 17 Oct 2018
, By
0

Police: Corbin couple admitted smoking meth around children

Posted On 05 Oct 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal