BREAKING NEWS

Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responds to Christmas Day fire

Posted On 31 Dec 2020
Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 1 p.m. on Christmas Day at Ellison Bend.

Chief Thomas Manning said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but no foul play is suspected.

The structure was a double-wide trailer; everyone at the residence made it out safely and no one was injured, said Manning.

Pleasant View was assisted by the Emlyn Volunteer Fire Department which responded with a tanker and man power.

Manning said the department had to return to the residence early in the morning on Dec. 26 because of a rekindle, but the department was able to extinguish the fire without assistance. 

