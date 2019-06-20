Pleasant View Elementary student receives straight A’s for seven years in a row











Savannah Miracle received straight A’s at Pleasant View Elementary School for seven years in a row. She recently graduated from 6th grade and will be attending Whitley County Middle School.

She is shown with the trophy she received for her achievements and the principal of the school, Bobby Gibbs.

Savannah also played soccer and was on the academic team.

She is the daughter of Travis and Shelly Miracle, of Williamsburg, KY.