Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Pleasant View Elementary student receives straight A’s for seven years in a row

Posted On 20 Jun 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Savannah Miracle received straight A’s at Pleasant View Elementary School for seven years in a row. She recently graduated from 6th grade and will be attending Whitley County Middle School.

She is shown with the trophy she received for her achievements and the principal of the school, Bobby Gibbs.

Savannah also played soccer and was on the academic team.

She is the daughter of Travis and Shelly Miracle, of Williamsburg, KY.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Pleasant View Elementary receives bronze award for being one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

Posted On 26 Sep 2018
, By
0

Area schools receive ‘Kayaking for Kids’ proceeds

Posted On 26 Sep 2018
, By
0

Pleasant View Elementary School joins Project Fit America

Posted On 02 Nov 2017
, By
0

Lowe’s Toolbox for Education funds Pleasant View Elementary School’s Nature’s Finishing Touch Project

Posted On 22 Mar 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal