Pleasant View Elementary named one of ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’











The Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Healthier Generation), one of the nation’s preeminent children’s health organizations, recently announced that it had named 355 schools from 23 states as “America’s Healthiest Schools,” including Whitley County’s Pleasant View Elementary School, which received a bronze level award.

America’s Healthiest Schools – 77 percent of which serve high-need student populations – received the Healthier Generation’s National Healthy Schools Award at the bronze, silver or gold level, based on the number of best-practices they have implemented relating to children’s health.

Healthier Generation’s team of school health experts evaluate schools based on their ability to serve healthier meals and snacks, get students moving more, offer high-quality health and physical education, and support staff wellness.

All of America’s Healthiest Schools meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks, offer breakfast daily, incorporate physical activity before, during or after the school day, implement district wellness policies and update progress annually, and involve parents and community members in decision-making.