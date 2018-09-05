Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Plea offer made in Courtney Taylor capital murder case

Posted On 05 Sep 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,
You need to login to view this content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us

Related Posts

0

Suspect in Corbin triple homicide appears in circuit court Tuesday

Posted On 11 Jul 2018
, By
0

Home where triple homicide occurred sells at auction

Posted On 13 Jun 2018
, By
0

Prosecutors plan to seek death penalty against accused killer

Posted On 18 Apr 2018
, By
0

Jury selection begins Oct. 30 in Courtney Taylor murder trial

Posted On 11 Apr 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal