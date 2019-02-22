Previous Story
Playing pranks in pubs with TouchTunes
Posted On 22 Feb 2019
Comment: 0
Tag: Irish Pub, jukebox, Paddy Wagon, Tiny Tim, Touch Tunes, Trent Knuckles
When I was a kid, I loved jukeboxes.
They were regular fixtures, particularly in pizza places. I remember going to Pizza Hut and begging my mom and dad to give me a little money for the jukebox so I could play a song I liked. “Centerfold” by the J. Geils Band was always one of my favorites. They didn’t approve of that song, but I’d always pick it anyway.