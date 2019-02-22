Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Playing pranks in pubs with TouchTunes

Posted On 22 Feb 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

When I was a kid, I loved jukeboxes.

They were regular fixtures, particularly in pizza places. I remember going to Pizza Hut and begging my mom and dad to give me a little money for the jukebox so I could play a song I liked. “Centerfold” by the J. Geils Band was always one of my favorites. They didn’t approve of that song, but I’d always pick it anyway.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Maybe vaccination law is needed?

Posted On 08 Feb 2019
, By
0

The subtle art of ‘homerism’

Posted On 30 Jan 2019
, By
0

If you aren’t offended sometimes, what’s the point?

Posted On 23 Jan 2019
, By
0

The email inbox is wide open this week

Posted On 21 Jan 2019
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal