Plans unveiled for Corbin splash pad











Following a meeting between city officials and representatives of architects at Brandstetter Carroll, Inc., the proposed site plan for the Corbin splash pad was unveiled at the regular meeting of the Corbin City Commission Monday night.

The rendering features the train theme with a railroad track circling the concrete pad. At various places along the track would be water features from simple spray, to waterspouts, and water webs. In addition, equipment such and the runway train and railroad crossing sign would spray water. Completing the water would be the custom spill buckets designed to resemble KFC chicken buckets.

Along with the water features, the design includes benches, green space, a parking lot featuring nine parking spaces, and a bathroom/changing area building.

“One of the things the architects have discussed was making the exterior of the building resemble the depot building in Corbin,” Kriebel said.

“That is a great idea,” said Mayor Suzie Ramus.

Kriebel said it is not the final plan for the project, noting there would be additional meetings to make additions/revisions.

The cost of the project is estimated at $690,000, with the restroom/entrance accounting for approximately half of that at $350,000.

The city has already purchased the water features for the project, including the train, railroad crossing sign, and water dump. They are not included in the estimate.

City Manager Marlon Sams said he would be working to determine what portions of the project, such as site work and concrete work, may be done in house in an effort to reduce the cost.

In addition, it was noted that it was only a cost estimate, and may be less when the bids for the project are returned.

Kriebel said another meeting is planned for early January. The goal remains to have the splash pad open by June.

The next step would be for the architects to develop a request for proposals for prospective general contractors.

The architect estimated the total cost of the project at $690,000.

In other business Monday the commission:

Honored the Corbin High School Volleyball Team for reaching the Elite Eight of the state tournament.

Ramus signed a proclamation declaring the week of Dec 16 through 20 as Corbin as Corbin High School Volleyball Week in the city of Corbin.

Approved a request from the Corbin Sunup Initiative to give $500 to help fund a planned community brunch in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday

Nathan Flynn with the organization explained that it is working to hold a community brunch in conjunction with the annual celebration and march hosted by the Laurel County African American Heritage Center.

Flynn said the Sunup Initiative is planning to hold the brunch on Sunday, Jan. 19.

“We want to create a community space to all people to get to know others in the community that they might not otherwise come into contact with,” Flynn said noting that the organization is working to build on the success of the Oct. 30 event.

Like with that event, Flynn said the organization is hoping to hold it at Second and Main.

Flynn explained that the event is estimated to cost $847, including the cost of renting the venue.

However, they plan to speak with Second and Main owners to ask about the possibility of them donating the space.

Commissioner Trent Knuckles voiced his approval for the event and the donation.

“I think it is a good idea to have a community celebration for that,” Knuckles said noting that Williamsburg already does a similar event.

Flynn said the Sunup Initiative would be participating in the march in London and would welcome anyone from the area that would like to participate along with them.

More information may be found on the Sunup Initiative Facebook page.