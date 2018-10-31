Pistol shooting competition scheduled to help raise funds for local Toys for Tots campaign













Center Target Firearms and Indoor Range, will host a Pistol Shooting Competition to serve as a fund raiser for the Whitley, Knox and Laurel County’s Toys for Tots Campaign. All proceeds will benefit the campaign. Everyone who goes to Center Target between now and Christmas are asked to bring a donation of any toy. Collection boxes will be on-site.

The shooting competition is open to everyone. Competitors may fire their own gun, or rent one from the range. Sign up and competition will begin Saturday, November 3 at 8 a.m. and will run until Saturday, November 17 at 5 p.m.

Winners will be picked based on their shooting score and members of the JC Paul Detachment, Marine Corps League will be on hand to present the winners with awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places on Saturday, November 17 at 6 p.m.

Registration is $5, which will get you a target. Competitors will fire 10 shots from a handgun only (no .22 caliber weapons). After firing, the target is then turned in to the staff of Center Target for scoring.

The hours at Center Target are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.