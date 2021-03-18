Pigman sees play shown during early season winning streak











The Whitley County Lady Colonels are going to the 13th Region Tournament as the 50th District runner-up.

Whitley County lost to South Laurel in the championship game Tuesday night, 65-55.

The Lady Colonels defeated Williamsburg in the opening round of the girls 50th District Tournament, 71-43 on Saturday to earn a spot in the region tournament.

Mikayla Wilder led Whitley County with 17 points.

Natalie Moses added 13 points. Reis Anderson scored 13, and Jaycie Monhollen contributed 10.

Coach Sean Pigman said he saw a number of things from his players against the Lady Jackets that they were doing back in January when they opened the season with seven straight wins.

Pigman added that there was concern about how the Lady Colonels would perform given that they had not played since March 6 against Jenkins.

“Our practices kind of built up all week,” Pigman said explaining that each day was better.

In addition, Pigman said his squad watched film of its own games and picked out some things that it had gotten away from since that early-season run.

“They accepted the challenge and were ready to go,” Pigman said. “We were clicking tonight. That’s for sure.”

Whitley County was scheduled to take on South Laurel for the district championship Tuesday night.

The game had not yet been completed as of press time Tuesday.

Both teams will advance to the region tournament that will begin March 24 at The Arena in Corbin.

Pigman credited his players for the way they have embraced the team philosophy.

In addition, he thanked the Whitley County faithful for the way they have supported the Lady Colonels throughout the season and into the district tournament.

“No matter where we play, we seem to have the biggest crowd,” Pigman said.

“They love those kids because of the way they play,” he said. “They are fun to watch.”

Pigman said his team is ready for The Arena.

“We have a shot,” Pigman said. “We have really good kids. We have six seniors that aren’t done yet.”

“I always say, ‘It’s a great time to be a Colonel,’ and it really is,” he said.

“I wouldn’t trade my team for anybody!”