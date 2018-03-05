











Phyllis Sharon Grant, 75, of Woodbine, passed away on Saturday March 3, 2018 at the Barbourville Health and Rehab.

She was retired from CTA Acoustics in Corbin and was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Grant; parents, William Harrison Hill and Beulah Engle Hill; and by her brothers, William and James Hill.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Jamie Perkins; grandsons, Payton, Koby, and Brayden Perkins; sisters, Janice Grant and husband John, Donna Perkins, and Rhonda McKinley and husband Jerry; brother, Cecil Hill and wife Joyce, and by several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The funeral service was held Tuesday March 6, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Abner officiating.

Burial followed in the Grant Cemetery in Woodbine.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com