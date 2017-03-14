By Teresa Brooks

Phyllis Parker, 65, of Saxton, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017, at the Jellico Community Hospital.

She was born March 3, 1952, in Williamsburg, the daughter of the late Arville and Maudie (Perkins) Parker.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jimmy John Parker.

She is survived by two daughters, Petrina Dotson of Versailles, and Julia Michelle Black of London; six grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Duncan of Saxton, and Billie French of East Bernstead; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Ms. Parker was cremated and no services are planned.

This obituary is a courtesy of Cox & Son Funeral Home.